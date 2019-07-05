Lighting up Kilkenny Castle and St Canice’s Cathedral

As well as lighting up stages and venues across Kilkenny, this year the festival will light up two of the city’s most iconic spaces.

In partnership with the Office of Public Works (OPW), the walls of Kilkenny Castle will be lit up with a spectacular light show, with panoramic viewing at the Rose Garden.

The show will also be partially viewable from various vantage points across the city, while KCLR 96FM will provide the offsite soundtrack.

A multi-sensory spectacular will be held inside St Canice’s Cathedral.

Flux (Eat My Noise Productions) mixes screens, projection, live organ, live electronics and tape in a breath-taking immersive experience.

Callan will also be transformed during the Arts Festival.

It will form the backdrop for the theatrical adaptation of the Big Chapel, based Thomas Kilroy, adapted by John Morton and co and called The Big Chapel X.