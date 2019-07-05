Kilkenny TD Funchion has new portfolio after Sinn Fein reshuffle

Local Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion has a new portfolio following yesterday's party reshuffle by Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald.

Deputy Funchion will now be her party's spokesperson on Children and Youth affairs, having previously been responsible for spokesperson for Education and Skills. The local TD says she is eager to take on the challenge, and that children and young people in Ireland have been consistently failed by the Fine Gael government and she will be a voice for those who have been ignored.

“Children and young people in Ireland face unprecedented challenges and difficulties not of their own making. There are three thousand children who do not have a place to call home. These places huge burdens in terms of social exclusion and access to education," said Deputy Funchion.

“Our schools must be resourced adequately to provide equally for all children who attend - with or without additional needs. The education system is broken for a disconcerting number of autistic children and their families.

“Our foster care system has repeatedly shown that the government is not paying due concern to the conditions that some children find themselves in. CAMHS services are woefully underfunded and underresourced. Democratic representation of young people has also suffered under this government as Fine Gael have reneged on the referendum on lowering the voting age to 16.

“We have seen what these young people can do when they come together, such as in the climate strike protests. Increasingly, children have shown that they have a level of political and social awareness that can dwarf that of their elders. I look forward to helping augment and amplify their voices.”