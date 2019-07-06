Cars in grave danger at Kilkenny cemeteries
People attending graveyard masses in Kilkenny have been asked to be vigilant by gardai. This follows a number of incidents at cemetery masses in recent times where those attending the annual events have been burgled while in the burial gorounds.
Speaking to KCLR News, Sergeant Peter McConnon said car owners need to be careful and not to leave anything on show in cars and to always make sure vehicles are properly secured.
