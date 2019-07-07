Breaking: Hero garda rescues male from River Nore

A female garda risked her own life earlier today when she rescued a male who was submerged in the River Nore.

According to a garda spokesperson a male entered the river at John's Quay at approximately 2am and became submerged.

An on duty garda entered the water and brought the male to the surface and carried him fifty metres to the riverbank and removed him from the water.

Both were taken to St Luke's Hospital where they were treated for hypothermia. The garda has since been discharged from hospital.