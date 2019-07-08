Concern for missing Carlow woman

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Anna Reis, (22 years old). Anna was last seen in the Granby Row area of Carlow town on Sunday 7th July 2019 at approximately 7:30pm.

She last seen wearing dark ripped denim Jjeans, Nike Air Max purple & pink runners, a pink, white & black T-Shirt, and a fur jacket. Anna Reis is 5 foot 4 inches in height and she has black hair.

Anyone with information on Anna’s whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Gardaí on (059) 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.