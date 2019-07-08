The Kilkenny £5 note

In 1818, Kilkenny even had its own currency.This was thanks to the Kilkenny Bank which was registered on 23rd September 1800, by Connel Loughnan and John Helsham. There was three sets of notes issued:

Type 1 Signatories: Kilkenny Bank (Connel Loughnan and John Helsham)

Type 2 Signatories: Kilkenny Bank (Michael Brennan and James Loughnan)

Type 3 Signatories: Kilkenny Bank (James Loughnan)

The note pictured above was a (Sterling) promissory note issued on behalf of the Kilkenny Bank, signed by James Loughnan (sole proprietor) and dated 11th November 1818. It is a well circulated note with appropriate signs of wear and good circulation.