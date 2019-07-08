Gardaí investigate robbery on Chapel Lane in Kilkenny

A woman in her thirties was violently assaulted during a robbery in the city centre on Friday afternoon.

A group of male youths targeted the woman in Chapel Lane, off High Street at 1pm. The group snatched the purse and a struggle ensued. The woman required medical attention for her injuries.

Gardaí are following certain lines of enquiry and are examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.