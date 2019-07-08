Kilkenny Property Watch: An attractive bungalow with breathtaking views of Slievenamon
Bawnavrona, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary, E41 KR82
An exceptionally attractive 4 bedroom detached bungalow residence
occupying generous well-stocked garden of approximately 0.75 acre
situated with breathtaking views of Slievenamon from your front door.
This superb family home boasting generously proportioned well-presented
spacious accommodation is approached via wrought iron electric gates
entrance opening onto the long sweeping driveway through the landscaped
grounds which are laid out in lawn with mature hedging and planting.
The property is conveniently located within walking distance of local
amenities eg. shops, post office & schools and is directly opposite
sports field and located a short drive from the town of Callan and
25 minutes’ drive to Clonmel and Kilkenny. Viewings are a must and
by appointment only.
Guide Price €235,000 BER C1
Contact Ella Dunphy DNG Ella Dunphy on 056 7786000
