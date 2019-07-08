Kilkenny Property Watch: An attractive bungalow with breathtaking views of Slievenamon

BAWNAVRONA, MULLINAHONE, CO. TIPPERARY, E41 KR82

An exceptionally attractive 4 bedroom detached bungalow residence

occupying generous well-stocked garden of approximately 0.75 acre

situated with breathtaking views of Slievenamon from your front door.

This superb family home boasting generously proportioned well-presented

spacious accommodation is approached via wrought iron electric gates

entrance opening onto the long sweeping driveway through the landscaped

grounds which are laid out in lawn with mature hedging and planting.

The property is conveniently located within walking distance of local

amenities eg. shops, post office & schools and is directly opposite

sports field and located a short drive from the town of Callan and

25 minutes’ drive to Clonmel and Kilkenny. Viewings are a must and

by appointment only.

Guide Price €235,000 BER C1

Contact Ella Dunphy DNG Ella Dunphy on 056 7786000