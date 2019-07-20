Kilkenny Property Watch: A charming cottage in Callan
Ink Bottle Cottage, Attateenoe, Callan
Ink Bottle Cottage
Attateenoe
Callan
Co Kilkenny
E41 E798
Ink Bottle Cottage is a charming four bedroomed detached cottage sitting proud on a
wonderful site, extending to circa 0.84 Acre / 0.34 Hectare of mature gardens. This
wonderful home is set in the heart of some of Ireland’s best countryside with breath
taking views of Slievenamon mountain.
The original cottage was built pre 1900 and was extended in 2001 and extended further
in 2010. The current owners purchased the property in 2009 and have made further improvements
and changes, making it a turnkey lifetime home.
The substantial generously proportioned light filled accommodation extends to 1,970 Sq.
Ft. / 183 Sq. M. approx. over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises:
porch/entrance hall, dining room with a spiral staircase to the first floor, living room,
kitchen/breakfast room, utility room/back hall and three good sized bedrooms (main with
en-suite and walk-in wardrobe). A family bathroom completes the accommodation at this level.
The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area and a very fine double bedroom suite
complete with en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe. French doors open out to a sun drenched
wrought-iron balcony with stunning views of the garden.
GARDEN AND GROUNDS:
Ink Bottle Cottage is approached through a cut stone vehicular entrance with aluminum composite
gates and a pedestrian gate. A sweeping gravelled driveway with decorative street lanterns is
bordered by manicured lawns with an extensive range of mature plants trees and hedging. There is
parking to the front of the property for several cars. A private sun drenched private patio area
to the left of the property is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining. A wooden farm gate
gives access into a paddock area surrounded by post and rail fencing. A block built shed and a
wooden garden shed are located in the corner of the paddock accessed by a hardcore driveway. The
rear garden is partly laid in lawn with a large paved area bordered by Laurel hedging.
LOCATION:
The property is located in the townland of Attateenoe which is just a five minute drive
from the market town of Callan (take the R692 sign posted for Fethard and Mullinahone).
Callan has a host of local amenities including excellent primary and secondary schools,
coffee houses, restaurants and supermarkets including SuperValu and Aldi. A twenty five
minute drive will take you into the vibrant Kilkenny City. Viewing is highly recommended.
Charming four bed detached extended cottage
Presented in turn key condition
Beautiful mature gardens on C.0.84 Acre/0.34 Hectare
5 minute drive from Callan and only 25 minutes from Kilkenny City
Oil fired central heating (boiler upgraded to condenser boiler in 2014)
Henley multi stove connected to radiators
Underfloor heating in living room, bedroom two and main bathroom
Alarm
Telephone points/TV points
Wiring in place for electric gates
Replaced water filtering system and capped well
Guide Price: €325,000
BER: D1
PRSA: 001710
Call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 7721904 or 086 2324941
