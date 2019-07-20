Kilkenny Property Watch: A charming cottage in Callan

Ink Bottle Cottage

Attateenoe

Callan

Co Kilkenny

E41 E798

Ink Bottle Cottage is a charming four bedroomed detached cottage sitting proud on a

wonderful site, extending to circa 0.84 Acre / 0.34 Hectare of mature gardens. This

wonderful home is set in the heart of some of Ireland’s best countryside with breath

taking views of Slievenamon mountain.

The original cottage was built pre 1900 and was extended in 2001 and extended further

in 2010. The current owners purchased the property in 2009 and have made further improvements

and changes, making it a turnkey lifetime home.



The substantial generously proportioned light filled accommodation extends to 1,970 Sq.

Ft. / 183 Sq. M. approx. over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises:

porch/entrance hall, dining room with a spiral staircase to the first floor, living room,

kitchen/breakfast room, utility room/back hall and three good sized bedrooms (main with

en-suite and walk-in wardrobe). A family bathroom completes the accommodation at this level.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area and a very fine double bedroom suite

complete with en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe. French doors open out to a sun drenched

wrought-iron balcony with stunning views of the garden.

GARDEN AND GROUNDS:

Ink Bottle Cottage is approached through a cut stone vehicular entrance with aluminum composite

gates and a pedestrian gate. A sweeping gravelled driveway with decorative street lanterns is

bordered by manicured lawns with an extensive range of mature plants trees and hedging. There is

parking to the front of the property for several cars. A private sun drenched private patio area

to the left of the property is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining. A wooden farm gate

gives access into a paddock area surrounded by post and rail fencing. A block built shed and a

wooden garden shed are located in the corner of the paddock accessed by a hardcore driveway. The

rear garden is partly laid in lawn with a large paved area bordered by Laurel hedging.

LOCATION:

The property is located in the townland of Attateenoe which is just a five minute drive

from the market town of Callan (take the R692 sign posted for Fethard and Mullinahone).

Callan has a host of local amenities including excellent primary and secondary schools,

coffee houses, restaurants and supermarkets including SuperValu and Aldi. A twenty five

minute drive will take you into the vibrant Kilkenny City. Viewing is highly recommended.

Charming four bed detached extended cottage

Presented in turn key condition

Beautiful mature gardens on C.0.84 Acre/0.34 Hectare

5 minute drive from Callan and only 25 minutes from Kilkenny City

Oil fired central heating (boiler upgraded to condenser boiler in 2014)

Henley multi stove connected to radiators

Underfloor heating in living room, bedroom two and main bathroom

Alarm

Telephone points/TV points

Wiring in place for electric gates

Replaced water filtering system and capped well

Guide Price: €325,000

BER: D1

PRSA: 001710

Call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 7721904 or 086 2324941