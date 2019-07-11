Exercise is medicine. Are you getting your weekly dose?

The World Health Organisation guidelines for activity recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-

intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week, or at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity

physical activity throughout the week. Moderate physical activity includes the likes of brisk walking,

cycling, housework and gardening. In addition to this, they recommend that over 65s carry out

muscle-strengthening activities involving major muscle groups, on 2 or more days a week and adults

of this age group with poor mobility should perform physical activity to enhance balance and

prevent falls on 3 or more days per week.

Muscle strengthening activities can be alien to many over 65s in Ireland however the benefits of it

cannot be ignored. As well as building muscle which we begin to loose from our 40’s, resistance

training can slow age related shrinkage in some parts of the brain. Aside from building muscle mass,

it reduces the risks of osteoporosis, falls and fractures. If you are over 65 and you haven’t

participated in resistance training or lifting weights, how do you get started? Understandably, some

people may be nervous to just walk into their local gym, if they have never done so before. Many

who maybe have symptoms of arthritis are also concerned that exercise may make their symptoms

worse. In fact, the opposite is true, exercise is one of the key recommendations for improving the

symptoms of arthritis.

If you are unsure where to start on the road to resistance training a Physiotherapist with expertise in

strength and conditioning, is well placed to get you started. As a Physiotherapist our job is to get

people moving and prevent injury. They can assess your current state, any areas of weakness or loss

of motion, and evaluate your balance. Many Physiotherapists now also run resistance training

classes for older people or those unfamiliar with such types exercise. Classes have the added bonus

of a social side which often makes exercising easier.

As always, it is advisable to check with your GP before undertaking any new form of exercise,

especially if you suffer with symptoms such a dizziness or chest pain.