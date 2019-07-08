Kilkenny based Glanbia going green with new solar powered deal for farmers

Glanbia Ireland is teaming up with FarmGen, to launch a farm generated renewable energy initiative.

Working in partnership with SSE Airtricity and Activ8 Solar Energies, Glanbia Ireland are bringing this renewable solar energy solution to market.

FarmGen has combined the collective knowledge, experience and expertise of all parties to bring a turn-key solar powered energy solution to Glanbia Ireland farmers.

This technology will help farmers grow their business sustainably into the future, while improving energy efficiency on farm and reducing bills.

Following rooftop installation, FarmGen’s 6Kw Solar PV system will help power energy intensive processes on farm, reducing the costs of milk cooling, vacuum pumps and water heating. Combined these three processes account for around 80% of total milk parlour energy consumption.

Activ8 Solar Energies will supply and install state-of-the-art Solar PV panels along with a smart monitoring system on each farm.

The system will monitor energy generation and consumption in real-time; helping farmers understand where and when energy is consumed, and therefore assisting them to adapt behaviours that will reduce energy costs and improve sustainability.

As part of the solar offering, farms will have export meters installed to enable them to potentially profit from future incentives to return electricity on to the grid.

In advance of this measure, SSE Airtricity will provide an annual export rebate to FarmGen customers, as well as preferential energy rates on their 100% green energy.

Farmers can receive 100% financing for the FarmGen initiative through the existing Glanbia Ireland FundEquip scheme and can also leverage all available grant aids, such as TAMS II (Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes) or SEAI. Activ8 Solar Energies will support all grant funding applications for customers.

This solar power solution is open to all farming sectors and sizes, with customised commercial packages available and there are also options available for those who wish to install Solar PV in their homes to harness the power of green energy. Farmers who wish to register their interest for this product can phone 1890 929 828 or visit ww.farmgen.ie

Jim Bergin, CEO, Glanbia Ireland commented: “In Glanbia Ireland our philosophy is that ‘Goodness Grows Here’ and we are delighted to join with SSE Airtricity and Activ8 Solar Energies to launch our FarmGen programme. Through this economically attractive renewable energy solution, we are empowering our farmers to grow their enterprise and to do this in harmony with the environment, for future generations.”

Klair Neenan, Managing Director, SSE Airtricity added: “At SSE Airtricity, we believe this is generation green, and we’re delighted to be supporting this initiative to deliver renewable energy solutions to Glanbia Ireland’s network of farmers. We’ll be offering FarmGen customers an exclusive export rebate, as well as preferential rates for our 100% green energy. It’s great to be working with a forward-thinking organisation like Glanbia Ireland, bringing together our expertise to reduce energy costs and improve sustainability at the same time.”

