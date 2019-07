Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating the snatch theft of a handbag from St Mary's Cemetery on the Dublin Road.

The incident occured around 4pm on Sunday. A woman left her handbag down on a grave while tending to flowers and the culprit jumped over the wall and snatched the bag, which contained a quantity of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown gardaí on (056) 7754150.