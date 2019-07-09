Kilkenny's Phil Hogan nominated as EU Commissioner for second term

Kilkenny man Phil Hogan has been officially nominated as Ireland's EU Commissioner for another five-year term.

The Tullaroan native has held the Brussels post looking after agriculture and rural affairs since 2014, and will become only the second Irish politician to serve two terms back-to-back. It is also being reported that the former TD and Minister for the Environment is tipped for a heavyweight post in the new Commission.

Commissioner Hogan has been involved in politics for decades, winning his first election to Kilkenny County Council in 1985, and elected council chairman at the age of just 25.