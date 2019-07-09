Bofin Consultancy receives a Business All-Star

The Bofin Consultancy team in the South-East were accredited as a Business All-Star. Mags Boland Murphy at Bofin Consultancy was specifically certified as a Thought Leader in Revenue & Profit Business Strategy. The official awards and certificates were granted during a ceremony in Croke Part on Wednesday May 1.

Mags Boland Murphy and Bofin Consultancy supports regional business as a recognised business mentor with a number of the Local Enterprises offices around the country including Kilkenny LEO. The company was established by Mags Boland Murphy in 2011 and works with businesses regionally, nationally and internationally.

Mags Boland Murphy said: “I am delighted to be recognised for the work and support we provide to businesses on a national level... I would sincerely like to thank our clients, colleagues and contacts for their business and ongoing support, it is appreciated at all times. We love the work we do and I hope that shows.”

The enterprise works with focused and committed business owners and managers who want to build sustainable and successful businesses. They work with businesses who may be struggling with sales, marketing or operational specifics. They aid in planning, packaging, promoting and operating effectively in such a manner that they are persistently helping their clients in building businesses which will help them to recharge revenue and increase profit.

Business All-Star accredited companies are progressive, indigenous Irish businesses which meet the highest standards of verified performance, trust and customer centricity.

For business enquries contact mags@bofinconsultancy.com .