A bit of good news for sheep farmers amid the gloom

If you are a beef or sheep farmer it has been a very difficult few months with nothing but gloom and doom been predicated due to Brexit and Mercosur happenings.

At least I can report a bit of good news for the sheep producer this week with prices at Monday’s sale in Kilkenny showing most butcher type lambs increased by €3 to €7 per head on last weeks returns with a top call of €116 per head.

Factory type lambs also proved easier to sell with most lots increased by €5 per head on last weeks returns. Cull ewes also sold well peaking at €135.

Remember sheep sales take place every Monday (except Bank Holidays) at 10.15am.

Calf numbers are now getting scarcer but to facilitate buyers and sellers this sale will be held at 2pm.

If you have calves to sell we would appreciate it if you could inform us before 4.45pm on the previous Friday.

Thursday’s cattle sale created a better than expected trade with quality continental bullocks ranging from €2.20 to €2.50 per kilo with the top types breaching the €2.60 per kilo barrier.

Plain cattle are coming under pressure but lighter quality types are attracting more interest from potential buyers perhaps due to the fact that there is less monetary expenditure.

On Thursday at Firoda, Castlecomer Peader Healy is holding a Pure Friesian open day. It’s a free event and us here in Kilkenny Mart will be conducting a sale at the event of 23 top quality well bred heifers plus three bulls.

The event itself starts at 11am with the auction around 4pm.If you are in dairying it will be well worth a visit to view this magnificent herd.

Last week on a visit to the UK I noted that there is a lot Ostrich like behaviour regarding Brexit.

Many people do not want to talk about others feel it will be a good thing while some more are totally opposed to it.

I feel it does show the major divide in mainland Britain on this issue and why a resolution is very difficult.

With the impending election of a new Prime Minister the prospect of a consensus appears remote.

Until next week be careful on the farm, good buying, good selling and good luck.