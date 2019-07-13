Sustainability is key for Tobin

Kilkenny man John Tobin, who has returned from working in the agricultural sector in New Zealand, has taken up a role with the Tipperary-based herd improvement company LIC Ireland.

He will be focusing on the management of LIC Irelands bull breeding programme and delivering LIC’s nationwide service of pasture-to-profit consultancy, which aims to add value to farmers looking to improve the sustainability of their business.

The Tullaroan native, who has spent the last seven years in NZ, is now based at the LIC Ireland headquarters at Cahir in Tipperary, just 30 minutes from where he was raised on a dairy farm.

A former Teagasc employee - at Kildalton Agricultural and Horticultural College and Moorepark’s Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre in Fermoy - John has a passion for grass management and farm efficiency.

In NZ, John gained vital agri-banking experience with sector giant, the ASB Group, having earlier served time as an agricultural tutor.

“Our focus is on environmental sustainability, feed efficiency and efficient cows,” he said.

“We are keen to hear from dairy farmers about what they need and I invite farmers to get in touch.