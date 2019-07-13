Auditions for Watergate Panto on July 28

The Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny are very excited to announce the tale as old as time, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as their 2020 pantomime.

Beauty and the Beast will kick off on January 1, 2020 for 12 performances and tickets are already flying out the door.

You would do well to secure yours now before it’s too late.

Following the success of Frozen Solid, last year, the theatre are delighted to welcome back renowned theatre director, Christine Scarry as director and musical director for the heartwarming tale of redemption.

And Watergate theatre is ready to extend a warm welcome to David Doyle who this year takes on the role as choreographer having played the charming Prince Donald in Frozen Solid.

If his performance last years is anything to go by, he will be a huge success.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, July 28 for both principal and chorus roles.

“We are looking for a variety of singers, actors and dancers to bring this wonderful story to life next January so if you think you could be the next Belle, Beast or Gaston, we would love to hear from you.

To register your interest and for further audition details, email the Watergate panto crew on panto@watergatetheatre.com before Wednesday 17th July.

The annual panto is one of the highlights of the year in Kilkenny and is a wonderful night out for all the family.

Tickets are available from the Watergate Theatre.