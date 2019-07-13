My Kilkenny Life: Celine Reilly

Céline works as the Box Office Manager with Kilkenny Arts Festival and is looking forward to opening the box office on July 11 at 76 John Street.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

Well I love a lazy day in town (with no jobs to do!), starting maybe with breakfast in Cakeface or lunch in Cleeres or Pennefeather. The Castle Park in the sun is hard to beat and a gig in the Set or Watergate is a great way to finish the day. I enjoy browsing in the many wonderful shops in Kilkenny city. I’m moving into a new house soon and the new Mokum Interiors on Dean Street is a new favourite. I’m also really looking forward to the Snug Room’s opening in Danesfort.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

It’s hard to look over Kilkenny’s recent past and pass over Brian Cody and the amazing fun and all of the winning days out that we have had over the years with the teams that he has managed.

What’s your first Kilkenny memory?

I was so lucky growing up that my aunt Deirdre Malone was on that historic Kilkenny camogie team in the 90s. Some of my earliest Kilkenny memories are going to see her play, especially in Croke Park with my Gran, Grandad, Mam and the rest of the family



What’s your favourite part of the county - and why?

Kilkenny county is so beautiful with so many special spots like Castlecomer Discovery Park and the new Redwood Café, or Inistioge and Graignamanagh, but I have to say that a late breakfast out in Fennelly’s in Callan is a firm favourite at the moment.

What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

It’s compactness and the fact that you can easily walk from the castle to the cathedral while enjoying the fabulous architecture of the city, makes it a great place to visit and lends itself very well to festivals and events.



Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I think Hubert Butler is fascinating and I will forever admire the way that he spoke up for what he believed in despite enormous pressure to not do so. I think his writings have huge relevance today with political developments both locally and internationally.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I think the Brewery Site and the potential that it offers the city is both a huge challenge, and also an enormous opportunity for the city and wider county.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

I’d look at the public transport system and in particular I think a late train from Kilkenny to Dublin would be so beneficial