Visitor to Kilkenny (11) loses his bag containing precious diary

A youngster who was travelling around Ireland on his holidays with his father has lost his bag containing his precious diary in the Marble City.

Dylan (11) arrived on Tuesday and lost his bag during his stay in the city. The black bag contains his identification inside a glasses case but most importantly the young boy's diary.

We would love to reunite Dylan with his diary so anyone with information can drop the bag into the Kilkenny People office on High Street or email us at news@kilkennypeople.ie