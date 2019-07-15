Classes for young people at Iverk Show

One of the aims of the Iverk Show is to encourage young people to get involved. And the 2019 show on August 24th is proof of its success as young people have been involved since the first show in 1826.

This year about 10% of the total prize fund of over €90,000 goes to special classes for young people. Competitions for schools at Iverk Show go back at least 145 years. The Irish Times of October 4, 1871 reports the following result:

“To the boy, attending the National School at Boolyglass, who, shall grow in the school garden the best crop of mangolds, turnips, parsnips, carrots, onions, and cabbage (not less than six competitors). First prize of 5s shillings to G Roche; second, Thomas Roche. To the boy attending the National School at Clonmore, ditto; first prize of 5 shillings to Austin Walsh; second Nicholas Walsh. To the boy attending the National School at Whitechurch, ditto; first prize of 5 shillings to Charles Maher; second, Martin Merry."

There are classes for young people in all the different sections. In the cattle section the Aldi, ABP, Irish Angus Young Stockperson of the Year carries a prize fund of €2,000.

In the Arts and Crafts there are 52 different classes for primary and secondary school pupils from drawing to metal work and fabric work. The post primary schools compete for the Munster Express perpetual trophy and €200 to the winning school. There are classes in the flower arranging, photography, baking, poultry, dog and pony sections.

There are two classes in flower arranging for you if you are 15 and under. Can you design a miniature garden or what can you create from garden plant material as ‘all creatures great and small?

There are seven classes in the junior baking section. Can you produce three decorated gingerbread men or four chocolate muffins or a home-made apple tart? Why not give it a lash!

There are two photography classes. For primary school pupils the theme is ‘my favourite toy’ and it is an open theme for secondary school students. Everyone has a phone with a camera so get clicking – no excuses!

If you are a bony baby make sure your parents bring you along as every bay receives a prize. So parents, give their website a visit and check out all the competitions for young people – www.iverkshow.ie.

Iverk Show poetry

Dow through the years much as in written and spoken about the Iverk Show. In the Arts and

Crafts section there are two classes for poetry in the primary school section and one for post

primary students.

After the show last year pupils from 5 th and 6 th classes at Owning National School wrote

poems about their experience of the show. All the poems were brilliant.

The winning poem was written by Kate Farrell. In second was Emma Kendrick, in third place

was Amber Pixie Mc Donagh and fourth was Amy Long.

Here is Kate’s poem. Can you beat her?

On the 25 th of August the atmosphere is great.

Everyone is parking up then trotting through the gate.

As you walk in, some stalls are on the left.

Buns, cakes, jewellery and all the rest.

The horse show is beginning,

They’re hoping they’ll be winning.

All the latest clothes in the fashion show,

Models walking down the catwalk, and the men want to go!

After all that walking around the show,

the hunger will start to kick in!

Get in line for a chip van, and when you’re done

throw it in the bin.

With all the different ice-cream choices,

you don’t know which one to pick

a sundae, a tub or a 99,

I just can’t wait to have a lick!

As you make your way around

the amusements are waiting for you.

Megadance and the ferris wheel

make sure you go on either of the two.

The day has come to an end,

all the goodbyes are said.

We’ll do it all again next year.

Let’s all give a big cheer!!!

For all this and more visit their website and check out all of the competitions for young people www.iverkshow.ie.