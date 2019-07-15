The late Eamon Ninja Hayes, Kilkenny

The death has taken place of the much loved Eamon (Ninja) Hayes, 12 St Joseph’s Road, Kilkenny.

The 46 year old fought a brave and very tough battle with illness and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. He was known to everyone as Ninja and he was a big-hearted family man.

He died peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny on Saturday surrounded by his loving wife, Kathleen; son Adam and the rest of his family

Reposing at his home this evening, Monday from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Canice’s Church for 11am Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in St Kieran’s cemetery