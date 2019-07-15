Kilkenny councillors reverse ban on media and public attending SPC meetings

Members of Kilkenny County Council have agreed to reverse the exclusion of members of the media and public from the council's Strategic Policy Committee (SPCs).

At today's council meeting, a Notice of Motion was brought by the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael whips, Cllr Andrew McGuinness and Mary Hilda Cavanagh, to re-amend Standing Orders so the public and media can now attend. It was seconded by Cllr Patrick O' Neill.

In June, a majority of members voted to exclude members of the public and the press from SPC meetings, with five voting against. The National Union of Journalists criticised the move and said a 'national policy' was needed to ensure transparency.

At today's meeting, Cllr McGuinness said the reversal of the ban would ensure 'a fairer system'.

Cllr McGuinness had previously said it was fair to say none of the public representatives had wanted to exclude anyone or create a closed-door policy.

"On reflection it wasn't the right thing to do, and in the interests of transparency and fairness, we want to make sure people can have access," he said.

"It should also be remembered that there is a sensitive nature to some things discussed at SPCs, and to be fair to all there will always be an opportunity to discuss things in private."