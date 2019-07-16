All Ireland crown for Kilkenny Castle

Kilkenny is number one again - This time the crown of the most visted OPW site in the country goes to Kilkenny castle.

Almost 800,000 people visited the castle and grounds during 2018, making it the most popular Office of Public works (OPW) attraction on the island. Last year, 799,032 people saw the castle.

Knockroe Passage Tomb in South Kilkenny which was opened to the public for the first time last year

saw just under 6,000 people recorded at the pre-Christian site

Dunmore Cave in Kilkenny had almost 37,000, Jerpoint Abbey in Thomastown had almost 25,000, Kells Priory had just over 5,600, and finally, St Mary’s in Gowran welcomed more than 2,400 visitors.