ThrivingTeens - new life skills programme for teenagers coming to Kilkenny

ThrivingTeens is a 3 day life skills programme that will give teenagers the best chance of living their dream life! That is a big statement but that’s what they do. Today, teenagers seem to get a bad reputation for being difficult to communicate with, moody, addicted to their phones and so much more. The problem is that we don’t give them the time and space to think differently about life and to really consider the impact of their decisions and the impact of how they spend their time in these formative years from 15 to 18. In this 3 day event, we give teenagers a safe space to reflect and dream about how they would like life to turn out for them.

The programme will enhance their learning skills and will equip them with valuable communication, goal setting and study career skills. It will encourage them to take what they have learned over the 3 days beyond the programme and into the real world and plan for a future where they can achieve It. It will also empower them to make informed decisions about their careers, social and home lives and provide them with the skills and tools needed to succeed in life. The three days are full of discussion and activity-based learning.

Day 1 will be focussing on helping the teens become more Self-Aware (identify their dreams, strengths, challenges), become better at coping with setbacks which life will inevitable throw at them.

Day 2 is all about Communication Skills (listening, apologising, asking for help, consent and communication, making new friends, working alone or in a team) and it also features a guest speaker.



Day 3 is all about what choices a teenager must make now to have the best chance at the career of their dreams. What subjects to choose, what college courses they might be most suited to, and we also discuss non-college options for people who might like to start as an apprentice or work while doing further training in the evenings.

We also offer an Psychometric Test available should any of the teens be interested in taking it. This involves the them taking an online survey from which our system will generate a report. This report will measure their task preferences, motivations, work environment preferences, interests and internal preferences. Our system then compares the scores to the requirements of career options to determine the careers that the individual is most likely to find satisfying. Once a career with a high level of satisfaction has been identified a plan can be put in place to help the individual attain this career. One of our team will then arrange a feedback session with your teen to discuss their preferences and what they would have to do to attain the career that they are suited to.



To book a place on the programme or for further information, log onto www.thrivingteens.ie or call 058 75000.