Hero Kilkenny garda who rescued man in river to be honoured by mayor and cathaoirleach

The hero garda who plunged into the River Nore to rescue a person in distress will be invited to be feted by the Mayor of Kilkenny and Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council at a special reception in the coming weeks.

Garda Caroline O' Brien dived into the river near John's Quay at around 2am on July 7 to save the man's life.

At yesterday's meeting of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr John Coonan made the proposal and said it would be fitting to have a reception to recognise Garda O’ Brien’s heroism. He also said the incident demonstrated the importance of having lifebuoys, as one was also used to assist in the rescue operation.

Cathaoirleach Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said he thought it was a fantastic suggestion.