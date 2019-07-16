Kilkenny Darkness Into Light 2019 raised a staggering €47,000 for Pieta House

Thousands of people helped raise €47,000 through their walk in the dawn of light against suicide.

The funds will go towards Pieta House which provides support in suicide prevention, suicide bereavement and self-harm. They have in-person counselling facilities and a 24 hour crisis help line. Pieta House’s suicide bereavement liaison service delivers practical and emotional support to bereaved families in their time of crisis, either in their homes or their place of choice.

The Kilkenny walk commenced from 4:15 am on Saturday, May 11 2019. For three hours people walked, jogged and ran the journey which began and finished at James Stephens Barracks. The five kilometre trip was undertaken by Kilkenny’s population in aid of those suffering from suicidal or self-harming thoughts and those who are have bereaved by suicide.

Local Chairperson Aurellia Mackin said: “Thank you for speaking out about mental health in our community, for showing those that are struggling that you care...Your voice is speaking up against suicide and will make a massive difference in people’s lives. On behalf of Pieta and on behalf of our local committee thank you”.

Their 24/7 suicide helpline number is 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444.