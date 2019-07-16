No Exit - You have to go see it in Watergate Kilkenny

Kilkenny’s Cult Theatre return to the Watergate Theatre this summer with their fourth play, No Exit by Jean-Paul Sartre. No Exit follows three souls, Garcin, Ines and Estelle, as they navigate the social torture of hell. Three incredibly flawed characters (played by Ferdia Manning, Aoife Coady, Fern Kealy respectively) reluctantly integrate themselves into the microcosms of one another, quickly realising that “hell is other people”… This production welcomes the return of perennial member Ferdia Manning and sees the Cult Theatre debut from Aoife Coady, Fern Kealy and Fionn Fitzpatrick.

Cult Theatre are Kilkenny’s youth-run theatre collective, established by Anna Doyle and Éadaoin Kennedy in 2015, offering free and open membership to all young people aged 16 to 24. This is their fourth production, having exclusively sold-out runs of Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, Reginald Rose’s 12 Angry Men and Arthur Miller’s All My Sons. No Exit is set to be their biggest production to date, running in the Watergate Theatre on the 26th and 27th of July.

To book tickets call the Watergate Theatre on +353 56 776 1674. No Exit is proudly supported by the Arts Council.