Kilkenny Property Watch: A large family home located on Gowran Road, Paulstown 

No.8 The Paddocks comes to the market as a most impressive five bedroom detached family home situated on a generous private site.

Built to an extremely high standard of finish with proportioned accommodation throughout. This property is located on Gowran Road, Paulstown within easy walking distance of the village of Paulstown and the local amenities.

The property benefits from easy access to the M9 Motorway making many destinations an easy commute while also being well serviced by both local & national bus routes. It also only a short drive away from Kilkenny City which has numerous primary and secondary schools, pubs and restuarants and shopping centres.

Property comprises of exceptionally bright and spacious accommodation. There is a loverly south facing garden which is ideal for a barbeque on a warm summer day. At the front of the house there is a patch of green area which is seperated from the road by shrubbery. This could be perfect family home for right household. The house is also a walking distance to all Paulstown’s amenities, making it convenient and ideal for entertaining.

Located within walking distance to Kilkenny College, this is a highly sought after area within close proximity to a wealth of services and amenities including Kilkenny Golf Club, St. James’ Park and Newpark Shopping Centre.

This residence must be viewed to be truly appreciated! Viewing by appointment only with the Sole Agent, DNG Ella Dunphy.