Funeral arrangements for Kilkenny man who died in England and being brought home for burial

The late Adrian Murphy

The remains of the late Adrian Murphy (Maudlin Street, Kilkenny) who died unexpectedly at his home in London on June 4 have been brought home for burial.

He was the beloved son of the late Bob and Gretta Murphy and loving brother of Mary, Frank, Anne, Robert, Majella and the late John and Rita, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Saturday from 11am with Funeral Prayers at 12.30pm followed by removal (via Maudlin Street) to St. Kieran's Cemetery where Adrian will be laid to rest with his parents.