Change of date for Bennettsbridge cemetery Mass

The date for the Bennettsbridge cemetery mass has been changed and will now be held on Sunday, July 28 at 10.30am.
The Saturday night Mass on July 27 will be at 7.30pm in the church.
The graveyard Mass is a hugely popular event and people come home to Bennettsbridge to remember loved ones and to meet with old pals.