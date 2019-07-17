Deal will help sustain Kilkenny art gallery's many exhibitions and learning programme

Butler Gallery is delighted to announce a three-year €15,000 partnership with Maurice Ward Art Handling.

The partnership, which runs until 2021 will help sustain the Butler Gallery’s many exhibitions and learning programme events as it moves to the historic Evans’ Home in spring 2020.

With an estimated 65,000 visitors expected annually by 2021, Butler Gallery and Maurice Ward Art Handling are committed to ensuring great art is enjoyed and accessed by as many visitors as possible.

Maurice Ward Art Handling is an important part of the Maurice Ward organisation which has a long history of providing Fine Art logistic solutions as well as global freight forwarding, warehousing and customs clearance services.

Welcoming the multi-year partnership Mary McLoughlin, Director of Maurice Ward Art Handling said “Butler Gallery is an important exhibition and educational space with a local and international focus in the contemporary arts. Maurice Ward is proud to sponsor the Butler Gallery and delighted to see regional strength and investment for the South East. We congratulate all involved for their long-term vision, dedication and commitment to this project and can’t wait to experience the Butler Gallery’s new home and calendar of activities”.

Anna O’Sullivan, Director of the Butler Gallery said “We are extremely grateful for the support of Maurice Ward Art Handling. As we embark on a campaign to raise €250,000 in private funding over the next three years, support from the business community is crucial to ensure the gallery’s work is sustained during and after the move to Evans’ Home. At Evans’ Home our gallery and museum will be adding significantly to the cultural tourism landscape and be a major attraction in Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile and Ireland’s Ancient East. We will finally have the opportunity to exhibit our important permanent collection not to mention attracting more international artists to Kilkenny. Support from Maurice Ward Art Handling will help us realise our ambitious goals for the future and we are thrilled to welcome them amongst our friends and supporters”.