'High time' to create bus and coach parking site in Kilkenny City

City councillors are seeking to create coach park at the northern end of the city, to spread the tourist footfall more evenly and ensure coach operators can safely park overnight.

Diesel thefts have been a persistent thorn in the side of several service providers, with the issue raised by Cllr David Fitzgerald on several occasions.

At the July meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District, Cllr Fitzgerald again said diesel theft was an issue, among other problems. He said that it was ‘high time’ the council created a coach facility. The Fine Gael councillor acknowledged a the creation of a parking facility had been attempted on the Abbey Quarter, but this had run into challenges.

“I’d encourage that we deal with this as quickly as possible,” he said.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness seconded the proposal, describing it as “badly needed”, and could help balance the spread of tourists through the city.

Responding, director of services Tim Butler said that about 20% of tourists come here on bus tours.

“Certainly, a portion stay here overnight, but a lot are day trippers,” he said, adding that a facility at the far end of the city could encourage more tourists to visit that area.

“A lot come down as far as Kieran Street, or what is ‘Scrumdiddlys’, and that is their tour,” he said.

Mr Butler said the gardaí had also been in contact about additional CCTV in certain key city areas. He said he thought it would be possible to provide somewhere with CCTV feeding back to the garda station.