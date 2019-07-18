Road Closure Circular Road, Kilkenny City until November!

The Circular road in the city will be closed from Monday July 22 until November 2019 to undertake installation of services, construction of two bridges and a full road construction as part of the Kilkenny Western Environs Phase 1 Infrastructure Project.Road/Street to be closed: Circular Road, Kilkenny City

Section of Road From: Kilmanagh Rd (R695) to Robertshill traffic lights

From: July 22 to November 2019, (24 hours per day). Detours will be in place. Local Access only to Circular Rd/Robertshill from College Rd Roundabout. No HGV Traffic permitted on Dominic St & Stephens Street. All HGV traffic to divert via the Ring Road and Central Access Scheme (St Francis) Bridge.