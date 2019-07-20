McCarthy’s EUROSPAR in Kilkenny named Ireland’s Best Bakery Offering

McCarthy’s EUROSPAR Kilkenny, the fresh food centre of Kilkenny, based in the Newpark Shopping Centre, has been recognised as one of Ireland’s premier fresh food retailers at the annual Checkout Best in Fresh Awards 2019. The Co. Kilkenny retailer was named as Ireland’s Best Bakery Offering at the prestigious awards ceremony in Dublin’s InterContinental Hotel recently.

McCarthy’s EUROSPAR Kilkenny is owned and operated by John and Margaret McCarthy, and their family, and beat off stiff competition to scoop the Best Bakery Offering award for 2019, the second time they have won the coveted award.

Celebrating the win, retailer John McCarthy said: “We are thrilled to be presented with Ireland’s Best Bakery Offering award at the ceremony. Our staff here in EUROSPAR Kilkenny work extremely hard to ensure that all of our fresh food departments operate to the highest standard and we are very proud of the results we have achieved. Our bakery department is a key element of our overall store’s offering and we are very proud with this industry recognition.”

Commenting, EUROSPAR Managing Director Malachy Hanberry said: “We would like to congratulate the team at EUROSPAR Kilkenny on this prestigious win. Fresh food is a core element of the EUROSPAR offering and the bakery department in McCarthy’s EUROSPAR Kilkenny is a prime example of this. They are a very dedicated team who put a lot of hours into ensuring their supermarket is a stand-out. They provide an excellent service and quality shopping experience for all their customers and this award in just recognition for John, Margaret and their family, as well as their team at McCarthy’s EUROSPAR Kilkenny.”

McCarthy’s EUROSPAR Kilkenny was also honoured for being a finalist in the Most Creative Fresh Food Outlet and Excellence in Fresh Food Retailing in a Medium Supermarket categories.

The Checkout Best in Fresh Awards are now in their 13th year and are the long-standing benchmark for those demonstrating and promoting excellence in fresh food retailing in Ireland, with retailers of all sizes and formats honoured.