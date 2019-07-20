Minister Ring urges vigilance when in or around water this weekend

Mr Michael Ring TD, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, has urged people to be vigilant when swimming outdoors.

Minister Ring, who has responsibility for water safety, said: “I urge people to be especially vigilant over the weekend as we enjoy the good weather. The unfortunate reality is that incidences of drowning increase greatly during warm weather.

“Our waters are a wonderful resource but, on average, 127 people lose their lives on them every year. Every loss of life is a tragedy which can devastate loved ones, families and communities.

“Water tragedies can be prevented by people taking basic precautions including staying within their depth; ensuring children are adequately supervised; and swimming where lifeguards are on duty or in safe swimming areas where ring-buoys are present. People should not enter the water after consuming alcohol which is a factor in one third of all drownings.

“Almost two thirds of drownings occur in lakes and rivers and it’s really important that people stick to safe swimming areas or areas where ring-buoys are present.

Minister Ring added: “Water Safety Ireland has issued practical advice on how to enjoy our wonderful waterways safely. I urge people to visit www.watersafety.ie to inform themselves of the dangers of open water.”