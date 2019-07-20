'Call Him Mine' - “terrifying, lyrical and empathetic”

‘Call Him Mine’ was released in the Book Centre, Kilkenny at 6:30 pm on Thursday 11 July. This thrilling crime story is the debut book of Kilkenny’s own Tim MacGhabaann who sought inspiration from his journalistic experiences in Mexico.

This tale is centered around a jaded reporter and his photographer boyfriend who encounter tragedies and obstacles that most of us could not fathom. When asked for three words to summarise his work in MacGhabaann responded with: “terrifying, lyrical and empathetic”. Inspired by the writings of crime authors such as Patricia Highsmith and Jean-Patrick Manchette the young man hopes that his book will spread awareness about the situation in Mexico and hopefully alter current perspectives of the Latin American country.

Tim MacGhabann stood humbly while a message from his editor was read out loud: “He is a master storyteller, a creative genius and most importantly someone who has got something to say...It is a dark, trippy ride but it’s, above all, an important piece of writing”.

People from various stages of Tim’s life showed up to purchase his book. From ex-school teachers to friends from thousands of miles, the Trinity College Dublin graduate expressed his gratitude towards the overwhelming support he received.

The bookshop was flooded with the lively chatted of people who excitedly awaited Tim’s arrival while enjoying a glass of free wine. Individuals of all ages were brought together by this singular event. ‘Call Him Mine’ appeared to be generally well-received by the Killkenny public with some, who had the opportunity to read the book in advance, even claiming that it had the potential to make the big screen!

Paul Boyle of Christian Boys School Kilkenny, a former mentor of Tim’s, was invited to release the book. He shared the story of when he first noticed Mr MacGhabann’s spark for literature in a Transition Year writing module. The educator stated: “It’s an amazing book...He’s an amazing student, he’s an amazing guy and he’s now an amazing writer.”