Stunning jewelry showcased at Aurea

Aurea, an exhibition of silversmithing work and precious jewellery in gold, silver and gems designed and created by the 2019 graduates of the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland’s Jewellery & Goldsmithing Course, opened at the National Design & Craft Gallery in Castle Yard, Kilkenny on Friday, 12 July 2019. The display will run until Monday 5 August and will showcase the craftsmanship and skilled honed by the 12 students during the intensive two years programme.

Aurea, a Latin term meaning ‘golden’, lived up to its name with its fine displays of jewelry on the opening night. The innovative designs attracted crowds of people who curiously admired the original pieces. They showcased almost 100 pieces which included brooches, earrings and glasses. The students also created 12 intricate rings set with a single coloured gemstone. Each of these rings will be housed in its own bespoke presentation box, inspired by a decade from the past 120 years.

One-off pieces can be purchased from €1,000. Those who are interested in the jewelry collection on display in the gallery, they are priced from approximately €60 to €300.

Many of the students admit to putting their heart and soul into their projects. Numerous of them managed part-time jobs which at times working over 12 hours a day on their projects. Finally, all of their sacrifice has paid off in the form of beautiful jewelry.

Mark Newman admitted that his one-piece ring and it’s box took him 80 hours alone. His allocated decade was the 90’s and he drew inspiration from circuit boards to create a collage of interconnected and woven lines in his jewelry item.

His peer Lydia Clayton shared the inspiration of her ring for which we have to travel overseas to London. While shadowing goldsmith Nigel O’Reilly she noticed how numerous women who commuted on the tube would turn their rings around, having their stones face away from the public in order to conceal their true value. Inspired, she incorporated this into her 1930’s fashioned ring. Her piece has a large tanzanite and 16 diamonds created a design to the side of the ring. Thus, even while her ring is turned around it still showcases its original design,

Clayton, one of the 12 talented students commented: “Some days we were there for 16/17 hours. We dedicated our lives to it...It was difficult and extremely challenging but I had 11 other amazing people, we got along so well. It’s almost shaped me as a person going out on my own voyage of jewelry.”

The course also used this opportunity to hand out awards to their new graduates. The Student of the Course award was given to Eve Dolan who was commended for her hard-work and dedication throughout the two years. The Chief Executives Award was handed to David McCall who received praise for his skillful designs. The final award of the day was the Manager’s Award which is given for an outstanding piece of work. However, this year it was given for outstanding pieces of work, as the surprise decision of a tie was announced. The prize was split between Noreen McGuire and Siobhan O’Sullivan.