Ladies Day at Gowran Park Kilkenny is fast approaching

Kilkenny Camogie players are approaching the business end of their All Ireland campaign as they seek to wrestle back the O’Duffy Cup from Cork. That did not stop Grace and Miriam Walsh taking a little time out to promote a much needed fundraising event for Ladies Day in Gowran Park on Saturday 27th July. Ladies Day is always one of the biggest days in Gowran Park and this year Kilkenny Camogie are using the day as a fundraiser to help with their drive for All Ireland success.

This is the first time Kilkenny Camogie have got involved with such an initiative at Gowran Park and Chairperson Sheila Norris added “Kilkenny Camogie is delighted to be partnering with Gowran Park for Ladies Day on the 27th July. This is the perfect fit for Camogie as our players, while they are top class athletes, also love the opportunity to don the glad rags and dress to impress. With McDonagh Junction sponsoring Ladies Day, surely all the elements are coming together to make this a wonderful day out”.

Camogie in Kilkenny is growing in numbers and participation year on year. Currently, there are thirty three clubs throughout the county, covering all areas from Tullogher in the south to Johnstown in the North and everywhere in between. There is a huge ground-swell of support for women’s sport at the moment and to have an institution such as Gowran Park associating itself with Kilkenny Camogie can only add to the profile and support for our players.

Best Dressed Lady

The chosen Best Dressed Lady will win an amazing shopping experience courtesy of €1,000 shopping vouchers from MacDonagh Junction. Not only that but then she will get to relax and unwind after her shopping spree with a 2 night stay in Lyrath Estate including an evening meal as well as spa treatments in their award winning Oasis Spa.

General Manager of Gowran Park, Eddie Scally, said “this will be our biggest Ladies Day yet and our dedicated marquee will be hopping all day with a DJ from 12.30 to 4.30pm and then live music until 6pm. I’ve no doubt our Prosecco Bar and Ballykeefe Gin Bar will prove very popular. Trish Archer from Beat Breakfast really enjoyed her time last year and returns as MC & Judge ”

Best Dressed Tractor

As well as a Best Dressed Lady prize we will also have a unique event with a Best Dressed Tractor prize! A tractor run starting in Thomastown will reach the car park in Gowran Park from where the three best dressed tractors will be invited to the racecourse proper and the winner announced.

Secure your tickets and don’t miss out on a super day. General admission tickets are available directly from Kilkenny Camogie. While on GowranPark.ie it’s possible to purchase a number of ticket types – Silver, Gold, Prosecco as well as general admission.

