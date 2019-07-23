New Water Treatment Plant and boreholes for Gowran Kilkenny

Irish Water is planning a new, major water treatment plant to service the Gowran area.

It has submitted plans to Kilkenny County Council for upgrade works for the Gowran

Regional Water Supply Scheme consisting of the development of two existing boreholes and the drilling and development of one new borehole and associated infrastructure and siteworks as raw

water source boreholes.

Construction of a new 1,500 m3/day (cubic metres per day) Water Treatment Plant and all associated site works including site drainage, site access road, hardstanding areas, car parking, footpaths, lighting, landscaping and palisade security fencing at a site north of Gowran village on the western side of the R448.

The new plant will include a new Water Treatment Plant Building (consisting of an Office and

Control Room, Changing Room, External Storage Room, Treated Water Pumping Room and Chemical

Dosing Facilities), Underground Holding Tank for the storage of waste flows and two new Treated Water Storage Tanks (TWSTs), each with a water holding capacity of 660m3 in the townlands of Gowran and Garryduff.