Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, July 24

The death has occurred of PJ Cronin, Railway Cottages, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Tulllahought, Co. Kilkenny. PJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning in the loving care of his family and the staff of Waterford University Hospital after a courageous battle with illness. Devoted father to Chloe, Nicole and Jamie, he will be sadly missed by his beloved children, grandchildren Evan and Jayce, son-in-law Keith, step-father Mick, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his step-father Mick’s house, Chapel Road, Kilsheelan (Eircode E91 A0W8) on Wednesday from 5 to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Dullard (11 Hazel Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny) 23rd July 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Francis (Frank), predeceased by his sister Theresa, beloved husband of Rosaleen and much loved father of Elaine, Serena and Michael, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers John and Kevin, sister Eleanor, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Sophie, Charlie and Ruth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (24th July) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the ICU at St. Luke's Hospital. House private on Thursday please.