Kilkenny man wins national award with Hand-Crafted Pizza Oven

A Kilkenny man has won a major strand of RTÉ One television's BIG DIY CHALLENGE. James Thompson’s brick pizza oven in Kilkenny won Best Small Project in the challenge.

James (29) is married to wife, Sandra, who is currently expecting their first child. James is always looking for DIY projects to improve their home together and spotted an impressive pizza oven made from scratch at a friend’s house in the last few months.

James made it his priority to make one for his garden, right beside his new shed that he made last summer. James is a dab hand when it comes to DIY most of the time, as evidenced by last summer’s gorgeous shed project, but he’s also made a tie rack that doesn’t look the best!



James built an arched dome for his pizza oven, which required some creative ideas as to how to execute his desired vision. He ventured into the world of bricklaying for the first time as well, and with over three hundred bricks to cut to finish the project, there was a chance that James’ dream of providing pizza dinners for generations to come, might not come true. However, James worked tirelessly to make his vision a reality and walked away with the Best Small Project award.