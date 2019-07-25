Kilkenny to get over €320,000 for energy efficiency of local authority homes

Kilkenny is to get €321,562 in funding for the upgrading of the energy efficiency of local authority homes this year

Minister for Housing, Planning & Local Government, Eoghan Murphy today announced the allocation of over €25 million nationally, of which Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan confirmed Kilkenny's allocation

“This is the latest funding allocation under the programme for energy retrofitting social homes, which has already seen over 68,000 homes retrofitted to date through a total exchequer spend of over €128 million,” Minister Phelan explained.

“The programme provides funding of up to €22,800 per property for fabric upgrade works to dwellings with solid/hollow block wall construction and includes the provision of heating upgrades such as heat pumps and solar panels. As well as improving the energy efficiency of Ireland’s social housing stock, the programme also brings about reductions in people’s heating bills and helps tackle fuel poverty. As part of the EU Operational Programme 2014-2020, the programme attracts co-funding under the European Regional Development Fund.”

Minister Murphy said he was delighted to be able to continue the programme of energy retrofitting of social homes.

"Today’s announcement is particularly timely, given the recent announcement by Government of our plan to tackle climate disruption," he said.

"A principle objective of our social housing retrofitting programme is to contribute to Ireland’s commitments in relation to carbon emissions reductions and energy reduction targets. The energy retrofitting of buildings in the private and public sector hold the greatest potential for energy savings. This funding will see improvements in the thermal efficiency of homes through improved attic and wall insulation, along with the addition of heating upgrades such as heat pumps and solar panels, resulting in improved comfort levels all around."