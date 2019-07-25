Contents of Viewmount House, Paulstown go under the hammer at Donohoe's Goresbridge next Monday

The contents of the Victorian manor, Viewmount House, will go under the hammer at Goresbridge Antiques Auctions on July 29 on behalf of the Hanlon family and various other clients.

The stately residence was once the childhood home of award-winning author, poet and journalist Kildare Dobbs whose work was heavily influenced by his time spent in “rooms lit by lamps and candles, heated by log fires in marble chimney pieces” as depicted in his autobiography Running The Rapids: The Life Of A Writer.

The original dower house was built circa 1750 with the main house we see today added around 1850. All original features have been maintained and changed little since Kildare Dobbs roamed its hallways including flagstone and tiled floors, marble fireplaces and superbly ornate cornicing all of which serves as a backdrop for the hundreds of items and objects of interest that form the contents clearance.

Another notable resident was renowned architect Vincent O'Callaghan, whose early architectural drawings, plans and instruments feature among the 800 lots on offer in the upcoming auction.

The sale will also include Georgian, Victorian, Edwardian Furniture, Quality Dining room, Sitting room, Bedroom and Occasional Furniture, Oil Paintings, Prints, Clocks, Glass, Pine, Brass, Porcelain, Mirrors, Waterford Crystal, Garden furniture, rugs many other collectable items.

Viewing takes place at Viewmount House while the auction itself will be held at the Goresbridge Sales Complex at 1pm Monday 29 July.

More details to be found at www.goresbridge.com.