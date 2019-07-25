Flux - A multi-sensory spectacular in Kilkenny for Arts Festival
Flux mixes projections, organ playing , church bells, voice, live electronics and tape
St Canice's Cathedral's campanologists who will take part in the multi-sensory spectacular, Flux at Kilkenny Arts Festival
A multi-sensory spectacular will be held inside St Canice’s Cathedral as part of Kilkenny Arts Festival. The brainchild of Eat My Noise (a collaboration between composers David Duffy and Peter Power), fLux mixes projections, live organ playing from John O’Brien, church bells, voice, live electronics and tape in a breathtaking immersive experience inspired by structural loops, fractals and the Golden Ratio.The result is a feast for the senses that leaves audiences reeling.
