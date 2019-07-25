Annual August Kilkenny book and coin fair

The annual antiques and book fair at Kilkenny Arts Festival has a vast array printed material alongside rare and sought-after coins.

Located at the Ballroom of the Club House Hotel on Patrick Street, Kilkenny where it will be held on Monday, August 5 during the Bank Holiday, doors opena at 10.30am and close at 5.30pm.

Book and coin dealers will travel from all over the country with a selection of historical, artistic and antiquarian titles both of local and national interests. Thousands of books, journals, maps, newspaper cuttings, ephemera as well as rare and presentation sets of coins. All are most welcome. Donation €2 is offered to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.