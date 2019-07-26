Family Fun Duathlon at Ballyhale Kilkenny

Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA club is trying to get you fit, have fun and at the same time help the juvenile pitch fund raising programme. The Family Fun Duathlon is for those who love the outdoors and have always wanted to test themselves against the natural terrain, With a medium level of training, you could conquer a real challenge.

This course will see you running 4km through local trails and woodland, cycling a 15K route of rolling south Kilkenny Countryside before finishing with a 1K run to the finish. Tackle this as a relay team or solo, have plenty of friends/family enjoy the experience too as you complete the course. Come along and enjoy a great day followed by the post race refreshments!

Event registration takes place at Ballyhale GAA grounds from 12.30with pre-race induction scheduled for 1.30. Race start at 2pm. Free Goody Bag and T-Shirt fo first 200 registered places

RUN 4KM / BIKE 15KM / RUN 1KM