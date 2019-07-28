Gerinomo sells for €9,000

‘Geronimo’ by Kilkenny based artist Eamon Colman sold at a charity auction recently for €9,000. The great and the good from the art, horse racing and music industries joined forces at The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at The Curragh Racecourse to raise funds for Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids. The project aptly titled under stARTers orders has raised in excess of €180,000 so far with a further selection of these magnificent horse sculptures available at startersorders.ie where readers can bid live online.