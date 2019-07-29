Start your engines: Gowran, Kilmoganny and Graig' to enjoy festival fun

In between the annual offering of large festival programme there are a number of one and two day ones winging their way to Kilkenny.​

Some of which take place in the coming days and weeks.​ Take Gowran Festival of Speed for example which is back at Gowran Park Racecourse this weekend. Organisers aim to get fans geared up with a Show and Shine party on Saturday evening from 5pm.

At this cars and bikes of all types will be on display with entertainment from DJs as well as a food quarter and bar facilities to enjoy, in particular for those availing of the camping option. The main event then takes place on Sunday from 10am with a full programme set to unfold, from a variety of vehicles on the ground and the sky.​

Kilmoganny too has a full offering of events on Sunday. The area’s Festival Day begins at St Eoghan’s Centre with a full Irish breakfast from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Caroline’s pop-up vintage boutique, which will open on Saturday evening as well as all day Sunday, includes a wine reception. From 3pm the famed Miriam Lambert Pupeteer entertains with the classic Goldilocks andThe Three Bears. There’s afternoon tea set to a soundtrack of street music and entertainment. Buskers and stalls are welcome.​

The Kilmoganny pitch will host a novelty match at 6.15pm while there’s music in Dunphy’s from 7.30pm. Proceeds to the local St Joseph’s Home.

While Graignamanagh's festive fun on the water, their annual Regatta, also takes place on Sunday.​

Meanwhile, dates have been set for the Kilkenny Craft Beer Festival. It takes across August 9 and 10, organised by local brewer Costelloes.​