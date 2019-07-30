Three Kilkenny junctions to get overhaul, but creches in estates prompt concerns

Three city junctions where road safety concerns have been expressed in recent times are set for an overhaul before the end of the year.

Last autumn, the council carried out four safety audits and applied to the Department of Transport for funding. A total of €70,000 has been allocated forworks at the junctions, which are at: Hebron Road/ O’ Loughlin’s; Gaol Road/Stephen Street/Rioch Street; and Ormonde Road/New Street/College Road. A fourth junction, at Kells Road/Patrick Street, was also audited, but was not successful in securing an allocation.

The funds allocated will enable some safety enhancements to be carried out, although the amounts for each fall short of what is needed to complete them. Details are still being developed.

“If we haven’t that €70,000 spent by November, that money will be lost,” Mr Walton said.

Meanwhile, Cllr David Fitzgerald said he felt housing estates where there is a creche needed to be a priority. He said the creation of creches in certain residential areas had been encouraged by the local authority and other bodies, and in some respects, they now acted as a ‘magnet’ for people and traffic.

Cllr Joe Malone asked what sort of works were involved, and said it was important nearby residents were consulted.

Mr Walton said the Gaol Road project would involve moving out the junction toward Stephen Street, and the footpath on the other side would need to be pushed back one or two metres.

Cllr Eugene McGuinness said that the €30,000 allocated for Hebron Road/O’ Loughlin’s junction was a very small amount given what was required there.

Mr Walton said that the recently-refused planning permission (by An Bord Pleanala) in the area would have contained some measures to partially alleviate issues. Now that it was refused, the council needed to ‘step back and look at what can be done now’.

Discussions have taken place with O’ Loughlin Gaels GAA Club. One possible option is the creation of alternative access to the club to take some pressure off the junction, or compelling traffic exiting Hebron Road (smaller) to turn left and use the roundabout.