Kilkenny: Met Éireann have launched their new call for storm names

If you've ever wanted to name a storm, now is your chance!

To send your suggestion either: use the hashtag #IrishStormNames or email stormnames@met.ie or write to them at Evelyn Cusack, Met Éireann, Glasnevin Hill, Dublin 9.